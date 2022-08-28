Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Novavax to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax Price Performance

Novavax stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,066,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,495,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after purchasing an additional 596,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,996,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 186,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $9,839,000. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.