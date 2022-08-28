Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBKGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ARBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBK opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Argo Blockchain by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

