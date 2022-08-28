NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

