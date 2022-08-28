Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $63.82 on Friday. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

