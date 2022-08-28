Paragon Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2,636.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

