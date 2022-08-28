Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,591 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock worth $328,062,000 after purchasing an additional 69,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after purchasing an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,777,077 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $107,911,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.