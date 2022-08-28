Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSS. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $40.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.