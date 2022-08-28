Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.20.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

