Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 35,900 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in KE were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. H Capital V GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,559,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,002,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of KE by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of KE by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.58 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

