Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 125,115 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,115 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 69,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Rollins Trading Down 3.3 %

Rollins Announces Dividend

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $27,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

