Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $466,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after purchasing an additional 864,918 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $52,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,438,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $403,125,000 after purchasing an additional 474,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,762,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,258,223,000 after purchasing an additional 400,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $75.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.90.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.