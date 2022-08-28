Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.56 Million Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,670 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,084 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.07% of 3D Systems worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.