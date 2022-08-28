Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.63 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACAD opened at $16.53 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.18% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACAD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

