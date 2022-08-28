JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 3,961 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.18% of Badger Meter worth $92,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.8 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $97.07 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BMI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

