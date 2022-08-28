JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,318 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of TELUS worth $95,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $674,559,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 128,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 87,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TU. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $23.09 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

