Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,419,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.34% of Hillman Solutions worth $100,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLMN. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 556,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

