JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 198,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $98,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE CFR opened at $131.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

