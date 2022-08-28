Kamlesh Shah Sells 3,179 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CAO Kamlesh Shah sold 3,179 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $50,895.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,105.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kamlesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Kamlesh Shah sold 97 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,552.00.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.64. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

