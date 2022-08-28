Elizabeth Proust Acquires 5,000 Shares of Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Stock

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth Proust purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.41 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,050.00 ($36,398.60).

Lendlease Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.36.

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.71%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

