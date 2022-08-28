Manuel J. Fernandez Sells 950 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $54.34 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.03. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $495,719,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

