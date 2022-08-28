Scott C. Wylie Sells 2,000 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Western Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.69. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Institutional Trading of First Western Financial

About First Western Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Western Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Western Financial by 2,408.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

