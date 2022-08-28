Scott C. Wylie Sells 2,000 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
First Western Financial Price Performance
NASDAQ MYFW opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.69. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $34.20.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
Institutional Trading of First Western Financial
About First Western Financial
First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.
Read More
