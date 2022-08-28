Bertrand Loy Acquires 17,291 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) Director Bertrand Loy bought 17,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $55,849.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 382,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,234.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Bertrand Loy acquired 4,918 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $15,540.88.

On Thursday, August 18th, Bertrand Loy acquired 1,151 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $3,671.69.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.29 on Friday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.99 million, a PE ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBIO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Harvard Bioscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 646,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 640.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 128,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

