Jeffrey E. Eberwein Sells 6,004 Shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of Star Equity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,330,426.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of STRRP opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

