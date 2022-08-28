Insider Selling: Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $60,183.20 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,635.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Esquire Financial Price Performance

Shares of ESQ opened at $38.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.90. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $41.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 29.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 160,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Esquire Financial by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

