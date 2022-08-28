Insider Selling: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $62,741.08 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1,414.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 77,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

