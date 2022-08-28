Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells $66,293.08 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $66,293.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 25.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TENB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

