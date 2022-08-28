Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells 21,084 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $134,305.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,497,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,717,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $103,810.49.

On Friday, August 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $166,581.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $6.06 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

