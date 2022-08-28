Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Up 0.1%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.00. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.89.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.57.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

