PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

PARK24 Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69.

PARK24 Company Profile

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

