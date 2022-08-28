S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 1,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 16,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of S4 Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 625 ($7.55) to GBX 595 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

