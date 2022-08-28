Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $129.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

