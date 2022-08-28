Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,436,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,288,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.