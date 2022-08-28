Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives $14.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Shares of TV opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

