Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

