Brokerages Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price at $28.29

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada Stock Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.