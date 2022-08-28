Analysts Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Target Price at $46.50

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUR. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.34.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $201,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,282 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,194. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 293.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after buying an additional 1,047,146 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,190,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,246,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,568,000 after purchasing an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 153.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,196,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 724,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

