Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.3 %
TV opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
