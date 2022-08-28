Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.64.

Several research analysts have commented on TV shares. UBS Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 2.3 %

TV opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

