Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OMC. Macquarie downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.90.

NYSE:OMC opened at $68.45 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

