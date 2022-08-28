Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $130.75

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after buying an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after buying an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

