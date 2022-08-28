Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 685,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,632,000 after buying an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

