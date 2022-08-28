Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $39.38

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPRGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $38.37. Cimpress shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 675 shares.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $948.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 11.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

