Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Gap Down to $39.38

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.38, but opened at $38.37. Cimpress shares last traded at $37.63, with a volume of 675 shares.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The firm has a market cap of $948.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
