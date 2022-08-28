Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

(Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.