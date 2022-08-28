Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

BY has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.22 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 11.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $258,635.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,043 shares of company stock valued at $572,826. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 28,474 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

