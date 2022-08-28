Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT Raised to $51.00 at Mizuho

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s current price.

POR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $52.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

