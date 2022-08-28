StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.
Endo International Price Performance
Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endo International
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endo International (ENDP)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.