StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENDP. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Endo International has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Endo International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Endo International by 303.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 855,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Endo International by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Endo International by 44.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Endo International by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

