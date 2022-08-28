Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $52.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Chewy Trading Down 6.1 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock worth $20,865,839. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile



Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

