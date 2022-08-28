Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.
Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.5 %
Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats
In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malibu Boats (MBUU)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.