Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $103.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Down 4.5 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $353.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Peter E. Murphy purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.