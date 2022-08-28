Comparing Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) and ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lumos Pharma and ALX Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00 ALX Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.05%. ALX Oncology has a consensus target price of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 200.63%. Given ALX Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ALX Oncology is more favorable than Lumos Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.4% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ALX Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lumos Pharma and ALX Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $230,000.00 312.84 -$30.43 million ($3.44) -2.49 ALX Oncology $1.18 million 457.54 -$83.46 million ($2.72) -4.87

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ALX Oncology. ALX Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALX Oncology has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and ALX Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma N/A -33.81% -29.78% ALX Oncology N/A -31.38% -29.66%

Summary

ALX Oncology beats Lumos Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors. The company's pre-clinical products include ALTA-002, a SIRPa TRAAC that offers ways to engage the innate and adaptive immune response to cancer. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Merck for a Phase 2 trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with pembrolizumab with and without chemotherapy in patients with head and neck cancer; Zymeworks on a Phase 1 trial evaluating ALX148 with the HER2-targeting bispecific antibody zanidatamab in patients with HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors; and Tallac Therapeutics for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of a novel class of cancer immunotherapeutics. It also has a license agreement with Selexis SA and Crystal Bioscience, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

