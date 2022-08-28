Wells Fargo & Company Increases Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $345.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $307.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MOH. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $338.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $361.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total value of $29,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at $27,022,429.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,543.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,548. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Articles

