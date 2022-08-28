StockNews.com Upgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to “Buy”

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on ACCO Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

ACCO opened at $6.26 on Friday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $590.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 141,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.